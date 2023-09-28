Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $825.89. 140,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,388. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

