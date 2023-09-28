Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $203.79

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

