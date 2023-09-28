Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $51.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cognex by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

