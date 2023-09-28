Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target at $34.20

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

