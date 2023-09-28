Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Dot by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Green Dot by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 389,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

