Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $123.67

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.