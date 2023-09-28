Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $39.91

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

