Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 152.20

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.20 ($1.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 156 ($1.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.67) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.91. The company has a market cap of £18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,819.16 ($2,221.47). In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,246 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,221.47). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.70 ($12,096.35). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,953 shares of company stock worth $2,382,466. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

