C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.90

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 660586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

