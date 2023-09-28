Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,400 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.