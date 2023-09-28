Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,250 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,417.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,196,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,681 shares of company stock worth $231,422,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

