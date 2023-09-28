Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,314 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

