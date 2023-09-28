Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 313.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

