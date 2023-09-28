Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,910 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,733.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at $478,081.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $204,998 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.7 %

BHR opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.04%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.