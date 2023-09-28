Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,300 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.90. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

