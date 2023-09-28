Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 17,862,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 24,509,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The firm has a market cap of $651.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 58,825 shares of company stock worth $37,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 562,295 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 478,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

