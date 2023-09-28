Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 13,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up 2.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEU opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.