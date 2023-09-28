Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 18.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $63,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

