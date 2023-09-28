Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $20.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

