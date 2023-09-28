Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 309,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

