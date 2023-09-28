CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $29.62 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.62 million and approximately $929,904.91 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.84 or 0.99713084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03662969 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,092,066.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

