Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $84.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

