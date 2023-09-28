Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 389.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.6% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

