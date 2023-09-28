Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1415819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,974 shares of company stock worth $1,117,199 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

