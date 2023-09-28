CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

