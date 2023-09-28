CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 102.8% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

