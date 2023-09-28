CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

