CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

