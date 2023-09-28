CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $403,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $242.42 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.41 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

