CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $475,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

