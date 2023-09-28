CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $794,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $231.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

