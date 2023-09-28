CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

EXPD opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

