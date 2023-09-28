CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 55 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $914.17 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $696.72 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $938.28 and a 200 day moving average of $917.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

