CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $333.66 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $397.42. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

