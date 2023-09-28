CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 284 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

