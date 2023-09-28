CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

SFM stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

