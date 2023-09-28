Citigroup Begins Coverage on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Hold.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

