Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,322 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $58,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

