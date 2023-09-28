Citigroup Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.17 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $439,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

