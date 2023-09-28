Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

