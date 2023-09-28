Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PTA opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

