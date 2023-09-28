Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.64 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $2.64 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,704.59 or 0.06433230 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
