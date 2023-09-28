Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

