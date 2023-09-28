Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

