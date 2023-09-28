Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 1.4 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

Shares of CFRUY opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.