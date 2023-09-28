Comparing Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.1% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brera alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group 3.54% -1.18% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brera and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.81%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Brera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brera and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 67.06 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Endeavor Group $5.27 billion 2.70 $129.13 million $0.56 35.98

Endeavor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Brera on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.