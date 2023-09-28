Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 31,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

