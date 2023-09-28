CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

CMPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 267.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 565,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CMPO stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.