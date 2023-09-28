CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.
CMPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
CMPO stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.88.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
