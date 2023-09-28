CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

