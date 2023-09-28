ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 8.6 %
CFRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
