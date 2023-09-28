ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 8.6 %

CFRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

